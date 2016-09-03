Fire brigade issue chip pan warning after fire at Sunderland home

The fire brigade has warned people away from using chip pans after a fire in Sunderland.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central were called to Thelma Street, in Millfield, at 7.50pm yesterday after a chip pan caught on fire.

Watch manager Gordon Chalk said: "We always tell people to replace their chip pan and use oven chips or a deep fat fryer instead because they can be very dangerous."

Free smoke detectors and home fire safety checks are available from the fire service. Contact your local station to find out more.