Fire breaks out at house in Sunderland street

Fire officers are putting out a blaze at a house on Wearside.

The fire broke out at a property in Florida Street, in the Pallion area.

Damage caused to a house in Flordia Street, Pallion, Sunderland, following a fire.

Three crews are on the scene.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 1.01pm today about a fire in Florida Street in Pallion.

"Three crews are on the scene - one from Marley Park, one from Sunderland Central and one from Farringdon.

"At the moment there are three officers wearing breathing apparatus. They are using hose reels."

Fire in Florida Street, Pallion, Sunderland. Picture by Daniel Marshall.

The spokesman added that the service had taken 10 calls on the incident and the police are on the scene to maintain a cordon and keep the public safe.