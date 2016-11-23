Find out what caused diesel spillage in popular Sunderland lake

An investigation has been launched after red diesel ended up in a Wearside lake.

After noticing the spillage on the lake at Silksworth Sports Complex, near North Moor Lane, residents raised concern about the safety of wildlife on the water and reported the incident to the Environment Agency.

Fuel spillage at Silksworth Sports Complex lake

The agency has since confirmed the incident was caused by a fuel spill linked to a surface water drain at Doxford International Business Park.

A spokeswoman said: “We were made aware that red diesel is polluting the lake in Silkworth today and we believe it’s come through an outfall which is linked to a surface water drain at Doxford International Business Park.

“Environment Agency officers attended the site straight away and have been using booms to reduce the impact of the diesel on the lake.

“It’s believed the incident is linked to a spill of red diesel at Barclays call centre at the business park, which happened on Tuesday.

“The company has been proactive in appointing a private contractor, which is also working to clear up the spillage, using equipment to suck the diesel out of the lake.

“We will continue working to minimise the pollution on the lake and to monitor any impact. “An investigation is ongoing.”

One resident first noticed the spillage on Wednesday after passing by the lake with her friend.

She said: “I noticed that there was orange sludge on the water so I reported the incident to the Environment Agency.

“I think the wildlife is at serious risk so I just want something to be done.”

A Barclays spokesman said: “I can confirm an incident has taken place at the Barclays Contact Centre in Sunderland which has involved a fuel leak at the site.

“We have notified the relevant authorities, including the Environmental Agency, and specialist teams are currently on site to assess the full extent of the damage.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and any impact on the local environment are our primary concerns and we will co-operate fully with the experts and take any appropriate action needed.”