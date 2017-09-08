Find out how this Sunderland soldier plans to thank hospital staff for saving daughter’s life

A Sunderland soldier is getting ready to take on the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his three-month-old daughter’s life.

Michael Campbell will tackle the 26-mile track around Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Reservoir on Sunday, October 10, to raise funds to pay for a new baby changing unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Michael and his fianc�e Kayley with daughter Millie.

His daughter, Millie May Campbell, was born prematurely on Sunday, May 28, at just 35-weeks old and was admitted to the neo-natal unit at the hospital with breathing problems.

She received treatment and eventually returned home. However, Millie sadly became poorly again and had to be rushed to hospital.

Doctors and nurses resuscitated her three times and she was later diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

She spent time in Sunderland Royal Hospital under specialist care and on a high dependency unit however is now back at home, recovering, and doing well.

Michael said: “Unfortunately we have had to spend lots of time in various wards and units at Sunderland Royal Hospital and the one thing that has remained constant throughout has been the incredible work the staff there have done for us.

“They’ve saved Millie’s life and thanks to them she is still here with us and fighting on.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for my family, but I wanted to try and raise some money to pay for a new baby changing unit for the ward that Millie was on.”

To donate visit: https://goo.gl/ojD8DD