Find out how these NCS teens raised funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation

Generous teens came together to raise funds for two causes helping to support poorly children across the country.

The youngsters, aged 15 to 17, held a charity football match at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus as part of their National Citizen Service Social Action Project.

The event managed to raise more than £700 from a combination of sponsorship, donation buckets, and a Go Fund Me page.

More than 100 people turned out to take part in the football matches and enjoy stalls, bouncy castes and entertainment.

The funds will now be split between the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Sunderland Royal Neonatal Unit.

The newly formed Bradley Lowery Foundation which aims to help ill children across the country in memory of brave youngster, from Blackhall, who sadly died aged just six years old, following a long battle with cancer neuroblastoma.

The Sunderland Royal Neonatal Unit will also benefit from he funds, to help care for premature and sick babies in the region.

NCS team leader Owen Roberts, 37, said he was so proud of the team for pulling off a successful event.

He said: “It was fantastic and I am so proud of them all.

“It all went fantastically well and they managed to raise around £700.

“There were 15 of them on the team and they chose to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and for the neonatal unit as they were two causes they were passionate about helping.

“They got the blessing of Bradley’s mum and dad to hold the event after getting in touch with them and they also managed to gain the support of Sunderland Football Club who donated match tickets for the raffle.”

The youngsters held the event as part of the NCS Social Action project, which aims to get young people out into the community to make a positive difference.

They project was one of the final stages of the NCS programme, which has also seen the youngsters work together to build up life skills and spend a stint away from home to learn how to live independently.

The teens will now celebrate their achievement during a graduation ceremony at Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton next week.

Liam Wake, 16 helped organsise the event.

The teen, from Hendon, said: “There was a good turnout and it went quite well.

“The funds will be split between the two causes.”