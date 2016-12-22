Final push to get Bradley Lowery charity song into the charts

Two sisters are hoping to push into the charts with their self-penned song to raise funds for battling youngster Bradley Lowery.

Young songwriters, Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, worked with Hartlepool performing arts charity Red Dreams to create a charity track called ‘Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)’.

Bradley Lowery. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

The pair, who recorded the single under their group name, Liv ‘N’ G, performed live in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in a last push to help the song reach a top slot when the Christmas charts are released on Friday, after climbing up the iTunes and Google download charts this week.

Singer Olivia, a student at Manor School in Hartlepool, said she and Georgia, who is about to embark on a masters degree, have been overwhelmed with how successful the song has been so far and want to thank everyone for supporting it.

She said: “The song has done amazingly well, we really didn’t expect it to be anything like this. We are so pleased. We went down to the shopping centre to give it a last push and to fundraise for Bradley.”

Georgia wrote the music and together the girls wrote the words to the song, which was mixed and mastered by 18-year-old sound apprentice Anthony Anderson from Red Dreams.

The girls’ mum, Leesa Crawford, 41 from Throston, said: “I am unbelievably proud of them, they have done so well. Not just writing the song, but they have worked so hard to promote it and raise money for Bradley.”

The five-year-old Blackhall youngster is fighting cancer neuroblastoma for the second time after he suffered a relapse earlier this year and his brave fight has touched the hearts of thousands of people across the world.

Download the song on iTunes, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1180113316?app=itunes: Amazon - http://amzn.to/2gXIREr: Google Play - http://bit.ly/2gynmZK

Liv n G, Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher peform Our Superhero, written for Bradley Lowery at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool.

