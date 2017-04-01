Final countdown for Best of Health Awards nominations

Its the final countdown for nominations to come in for this year’s Best of Health Awards.

The annual awards - which are being held jointly in the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette for the first time this year - aim to honour outstanding individuals in the medical profession.

The Best of Health Awards sponsors.

And now the nomination deadline of Friday, April 7, is looming, those wishing to put someone forward for an accolade are being urged to get them in as soon as possible.

We have already had a range of fantastic nominations for doctors, nurses and pharmacists,among other professionals, who go above and beyond for their patients.

But as we get into the final days we are still looking for nominations for inspiring care workers, dental nurses, and midwives. We also need nominations for team of the year, customer service and long term achievement awards.

Sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, Quality Hotel Boldon, and Northumbrian Water.

After the deadline judges will meet to decide on the shortlist.

The grand finale will then be held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon on Thursday, April 27.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES

Let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners, one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

l GP of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Long-term achievement.

There will be one winner – covering all areas – chosen in the following categories.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Dental nurse of the Year.

And there is one category where a winner will be chosen for South Tyneside only.

l Community nurse of the Year.