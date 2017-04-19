Film crew at Sunderland pub to shoot new star-studded movie

A touch of Hollywood has come to Sunderland.

The King’s Arms pub at Deptford has been taken over for filming of new thriller ‘Two Graves,’ starring ‘I, Daniel Blake’s’ Dave Johns, Scottish actor David Hayman, of TV’s Trial and Retribution, Mona Lisa’s Cathy Tyson and Katie Jarvis, star of the critically-acclaimed Fish Tank.

A film crew filming at the Kings Arms, in Sunderland. Picture: TOM BANKS

Pub boss Stefan Emmerson said the crew had been working nearby when they approached him about using the venue.

The King’s Arms’ traditional decor and atmosphere had been a key part of the attraction for the film-makers, he said.

“They have been filming down at the shipyard and the docks and they needed an old pub.

“So they approached me to ask if they could use the place for the day to do some filming.

“It was completely out of the blue.

“They have just taken over the whole pub - they have been here since seven o’clock in the morning.

“It is the first time anything like this has happened down here.”

Nathan Glendinning, of production company Two Graves Ltd, said the ambience of the King’s Arms had made it the perfect match for the gritty feel of the thriller.

“We have been filming in Sunderland and we were looking for a local pub,” he said.

“The look and aesthetic of this place was perfect.

“A lot of pubs now have been redeveloped but this one has a nice feel and seemed perfect for the film.”

The King’s Arms’ traditional decor and atmosphere have made it a firm favourite with members of the Tune and Wear branch of the Campaign for Real Ale and a fixture in the Good Beer Guide.

‘Two Graves’ has been written and is being directed by Gary Young , who also wrote the cult Michael Caine revenge thriller ‘Harry Brown.’

It tells the story of Cathy Tyson’s character, a doctor who sets out for revenge after her son is murdered.

Believing she has tracked down the man responsible, she takes him prisoner and tortures him - with tragic consequences.

Speaking to Screen International, Gary Young said: “Cathy Tyson, Katie Jarvis and Dave Johns are amazing actors from three of the most iconic British movies from the past 30 years, and it’s incredible, that in making my directorial debut, I managed to get all three of my first choices.”