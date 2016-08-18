Fill up on street food as full moon festival serves up in Durham

A light will shine on some of the region's top street food stalls as they serve up dishes at a special market next week.

Durham Market Place will host the Full Moon Market on Tuesday, with 11 stallholders set to fill the city centre with aromas and flavours from across the world.

It will run from 4pm to 9pm, with live music to also add to the atmosphere.

The family-friendly evening event will give visitors the opportunity to taste cuisines from Italy, Belgium, Thailand, Cuba, France and more.

Colin Wilkes is managing director of Durham Markets which organises the market together with the Durham Street Food Project.

He said: “This is a wonderfully atmospheric evening in the heart of Durham, with amazing food and live music.

La Creperie will create sweet and savoury treats on the night.

"It’s great to see visitors and locals enjoying it, to see whole families coming along for the evening, enjoying trying new dishes and favourites too.

“It’s not just a great evening out, but also an opportunity to support the region’s independent businesses.

"There are always new traders to discover, so it’s well worth making the Full Moon Market a monthly date.”

Live music will be performed by Chloe Castro, who appeared on The Voice, The Altercosmos Duo and The Bone Hill Apostles.

A scene from a previous Full Moon Market in Durham.

Street food traders will include:

Earth and Fire Pizza, serving up oven-cooked pizza, along with specials, garlic bread and dough balls

The Belgian Waffle Co, offering freshly made waffles with assorted toppings and syrups and thick milk shakes

Asian Project, which is run by two highly-experienced chefs who are passionate in their efforts to give people quality, Asian-inpsired food, such as wraps, sushi, shrimp crisps and desserts

Durham Market Place, which plays host to stalls on a regular basis, will hold the Full Moon Market on Tuesday.

Hello Healthy Food preparing griddled marinated chicken with a selection of salads and halloumi

Mojo Mixto makes Cuban sandwiches - or Cubanos as they are known in the Florida Keys - with a promise vegetarians can also get their fix of good food

Fat Hippo, which already brings in burger fans to its Saddler Street restaurant in the city, will also set up shop on the street for the evening offering its gourmet feasts to foodies

The Dark Steam Division will give people their caffeine hit through its artisan coffees, as well as herbal teas

La Petite Creperie will prepare savoury and sweet crepes.

Smokie Dokie's pulled pork and barbecue meats will give diners plenty to get their teeth into

Colin Wilkes, of Durham Markets Company, is looking forward to welcoming foodies to the festival.

Allotment Catering's vegan and veggie wraps will be offered up alongside salads

Stathis and his Greek Kebabs will see barbecued meats join fresh taziki and salad, wrapped in a pita.