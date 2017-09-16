Fifteen firefighters tackle blaze at Sunderland flat

Have your say

Fifteen firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a Sunderland flat in the early hours of the morning.

Crews from Sunderland, Fulwell, Washington and Farringdon, were called to the fire on St Lukes Terrace in the city at 6:59 am on Saturday.

Crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilator to extinguish the blaze inside the flat, which was situated in a two-storey end terrace property.

The living room of the flat was 100% damaged by smoke and the rest of the property was also severely damaged by smoke.

The fire also spread to a commercial property which was 100% damaged by smoke.

No one was injured in the incident.