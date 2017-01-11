Fears over fence fall prompts action from firefighters

A crew of firefighters were called in to help a householder after his garden fence risked falling onto a busy road.

The crew from Rainton Bridge Fire Station were called to help Ken Embleton when the 6ft tall and 55ft long wooden fence at 10.30am today after he spotted it rocking in the wind.

Ken Embleton with the fence which was pulled down with the help of the fire service.

The fence is at the top of a wall of his home in Summerhouse Farm, a cul-de-sac in East Rainton, which borders the main road through the village.

Ken, 75, a retired heating consultant, said: "I went for my paper this morning and noticed it was moving from side to side so when I came back I got some equipment out and staked it with a big rope and a hammer, but my wife came out and said she thought we better ring the fire brigade.

"We rang and they came straight away, within 5 minutes and were wonderful.

"They pushed it over into the garden, so it's now lying flat.

"I'm pleased it's all over, I was shaking like a leaf.

"It was worrying because it was a risky situation, as that's the main road through the village and it could have fallen onto the busy road.

"It could have killed somebody."