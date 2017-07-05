Fast food employee’s American burger proves a hit on Independence Day

A fast food restaurant employee served up a taste of America when his new burger creation went on sale on Independence Day.

KFC employee Reece Harrison, 21, from Sunderland, was challenged, along with his other KFC colleagues nationally, to create the next big thing for the company’s menu.

KFC employee Reece Harrison with his Reeces Mac n Chilli Cheese Burger.

The competition received hundreds of entries from employees across the country.

The team members who submitted top five ideas were invited to develop and refine their creations in KFC’s Innovation Kitchen.

Only one recipe would make it onto the menu though and that winning recipe was Reece’s mac ‘n’ cheese concoction with a chilli twist.

Officially named ‘Reece’s Mac ‘n’ Chilli Cheese Burger’, the burger celebrated US Independence Day by going on sale yesterday, for one day only at KFC in The Galleries Retail Park, Washington.

Reece’s burger recipe features a fiery Zinger fillet with cheese, smothered in Nacho Jalapeño Sauce and Hot Salsa, along with an indulgent Mac ‘n’ Cheese parcel all housed in a glazed bun.

The unique new combo wowed KFC execs at Head Office, who had trawled through hundreds of burger builds to pick the winning menu item.

Reece said: “When I came up with the idea I never thought I’d actually see my recipe go on sale in the restaurant.

“Growing up, I wanted to become a chef and have always been interested in cooking and experimenting with flavours.

“The inspiration for my burger came from my signature recipe – deep fried mac ‘n’ chilli cheese balls.”

Jack Hinchliffe, innovation director at KFC said: “We are always on the lookout for new and exciting ideas at KFC, and were truly overwhelmed by the quality and creativity of the ideas from our team members.”

“Who better to come up with the next big thing than the people who make and serve our food day in, day out.

“They understand our customers and our menu better than anyone.”

Reece’s Mac ‘n’ Chilli Cheese Burger cost £4.99 and KFC is donating a portion of the sales to its Add Hope charity initiative, which supports vulnerable children across the UK.