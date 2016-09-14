Fancy dress charity walk for battling Bradley Lowery

A superhuman effort is needed by youngsters and families for the latest charity event in aid of child cancer battler Bradley Lowery.

The youngster is fighting deadly neuroblastoma and £700,000 has now been raised so that he can have life-saving surgery in America.

Bradley Lowery, pictured in hospital this week.

High-profile figures such as Charlotte Crosby and Katie Price have taken to Twitter to pledge donations to five-year-old Bradley and urge others to do the same as part of his #justonepound appeal.

Bradley was mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC ahead of Monday’s game with Everton, with the Merseyside club announcing following the match that they were generously donated £200,000 for the appeal, helping to surpass the target.

Despite the total now being reached, Bradley’s family have said they will continue to fund-raise to meet ongoing costs.

Now, a special fund-raising walk will take place next month in the hope that the total can be significantly boosted.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening with his illness and I’ve wanted to do something for his appeal for a while.” Hannah Sibbit

Organised by Murton mum Hannah Sibbit and her friend Lynsey Wolfe, the route will begin in Seaton Carew and journey to the Bell Hotel in Horden on Saturday, October 1.

Those who sign up for the event are being encouraged to wear superhero fancy dress, although it is optional.

Those taking part from the start in Seaton Carew are expected to join with younger walkers at the Hardwick Hotel, in Blackhall, for drinks and other refreshments before setting off for the finish.

Hannah, 25, who is originally from Horden but now lives in Murton, said: “Hopefully we’ll have at least 40 doing the 10-mile walk but we’ve had a lot of interest on Facebook.

“One school in Horden has asked for 50 sponsorship forms so we’re looking at raising a lot of money.”

Hannah, who with husband Scott, 28, has daughter Reeva, 11 months, has close ties with Bradley’s family and says she is keen to help his appeal in any way.

“Bradley’s grandparents are my godparents and I class his mum Gemma as my cousin so I’ve grown up knowing them,” she said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening with his illness and I’ve wanted to do something for his appeal for a while.”

The battling schoolboy had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is receiving chemotherapy and had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection.

The walk on October 1 is due to start at the Old Bus Stop in Seaton Carew.

A coach is expected to be put on take those involved to the start point.

For more details on how to get involved in the walk, search for “Sponsored Superhero Walk for a Superhro Bradley” on Facebook.