Famous Sunderland landmark Fulwell Mill to be 'recapped' as restoration reaches final stages

A key stage in restoring one of Sunderland's best-loved and most famous landmarks is timetabled for this week.

Sunderland City Council has been working closely with Historic England on a restoration project to repair the mill after devastating storm damage in 2012.

Fulwell Mill in the 20th Century (left) and after the damage in 2012

Craftsmen from specialist millwright Owlsworth IJP have now completed the building's "cap", which will house the workings and sails, and allow the mill to return to to working order.

Once the cap has been installed, the windmill will be ready for the fitting of its sails and fantail.

The cap and fantail weigh approximately ten tons, are based on the original early 19th Century design and made of oak.

The restoration project is a partnership between the council, which provided £310,000 in funding, and Historic England, which awarded £99,200 of grant funding towards repair and restoration.

The mill is a Grade II listed building and was placed on Historic England's Heritage-at-Risk Register in 2015.

The City Council has been working with community partners to see the site re-open and deliver a community heritage-led cultural attraction.