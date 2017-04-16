Family's tribute to South Shields man killed in alleged hit and run

The family of a South Shields man killed in an alleged hit and run have paid tribute to a "beautiful boy" who was the "centre of all their worlds".

Lewis Knapp, 20, from South Shields, died after being hit by a silver Vauxhall Vectra at 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Lewis Knapp.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death.

The family of Lewis have now paid an emotional tribute.

A statement released on behalf of the family said: "There are no words to describe the pain of our loss.

"We are heartbroken.

Claire Edwards, mum of Lewis' girlfriend Caitlyn Hardy, paid tribute on Facebook.

"Lewis was the centre of all our worlds.

"He brought so much light and joy to our lives and the lives of so many people who loved him.

"We have been so moved by the beautiful tributes that have been paid to Lewis by friends and people who knew him.

"Life will never be the same for us again.

Lewis' cousin, Lisa Brash, paid tribute on Facebook.

"We can only hope to live life the way Lewis did, with laughter, friends and most of all, love for his family.

"Rest in peace beautiful boy. We love you."

Northumbria Police said on Saturday morning that the Vectra was travelling south along Anderson Street before going straight over the roundabout at the junction with Beach Road and continuing on Anderson Street.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene and flowers have been left in tribute to him.

Tributes have also flooded in on Facebook.

Claire Edwards, mum of Lewis' girlfriend Caitlyn Hardy, posted: "Don't know where to start.

"I can't believe you have been taken away from all that loved you.

"My girls worshiped you. Caitlyn is devastated.

"She says she has lost her best friend, soul mate and the person she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

"You were one in a million sonna. You're going to be a big miss."

Lewis' cousin, Lisa Brash, posted: "Words just aren't enough right now to express my devastation of how I'm feeling at the loss of my little funny, crazy and softy cuz who lost his life at only 20 years old.

"I've started this message then erased it at least 100 times because it just doesn't give justice to what I really feel inside.

"I'm thousands of miles away right now but my heart is right there with all of my family, who are completely devastated at the loss of our Lewi Knapp.

"I love you kid and I promise to get your Mam through this. I love you son. xxxx"

Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with causing death by dangerous driving and was in custody.

Police are still seeking witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 216 150417.