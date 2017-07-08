Family of Bradley Lowery set up new 'Remembering Bradley' Facebook page

A new community page has been set up on Facebook to treasure the memory of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who died yesterday.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been following Bradley's journey via Facebook - and now a new page has been created as a lasting memorial to the little fighter, who inspired scores of people up and down the country with his winning smile and never-ending courage.

A messaged from fundraising manager Lynn Murphy, which was posted onto the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma page, said: "This page has been set up for people to leave their messages of support for Bradley's family and friends to have a forever keepsake.

"We request that instead of sending cards, as we have no room, you can leave a message here everyone to see. If you wish your message to be private you can PM [private message] the Remembering Bradley page and we will copy your message anonymously."

Set up just hours ago, the page already has thousands of likes.

You can visit the page here.