Family escapes sinking boat in Sunderland

A family escaped a sinking boat after getting into difficulties in Sunderland last night.

Two adults and three children were on board an ex-fishing trawler when it started to sink in North Hylton last night.

The Coastguard team was on the scene until 3.15am. Picture by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene to deal with the incident, which started at about 9.30pm.

The family had escaped the vessel by the time the Coastguard team arrived.

A statement from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Just as we were finishing a team meal we were tasked to North Hylton to a vessel sinking with two adults and three children on board.

"On our arrival, we found an ex-fishing trawler and barge listing at 45 degrees, and all persons were safely on the shore.

"With a high risk of pollution, the Port of Sunderland oil pollution plan was put into operation, with specialist contractors requested to attend who would contain any leaks if required."

The Coastguard team was on the scene for almost six hours.

They had to wait for the tide to rise to make sure the boat could float again.

The statement added: "As the tide came in, the vessels refloated and were secured by the team and crew from Sunderland RNLI.

"A check was made for pollution, and no diesel or oil had leaked or entered the water.

"As a result, the contractors were stood down.

"With the vessel secure, the team returned to station at 3.15am.

"Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

"Remember, dial 999 in all coastal emergencies and ask for the Coastguard."

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 9.50pm last night to concern for individuals on a fishing vessel at the harbour on Ferryboat Lane in North Hylton.

"We attended to assist the Coastguard and the Fire Service in their operation.

"The family involved were brought to safety and nobody was injured during the incident."