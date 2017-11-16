Families walk together in show of support for prem babies

Families who have lost premature babies or helped their tiny one battle through to survive will take to the streets in a walk to support others in the same position.

The Little Lights Walk will take a tour around Silksworth, giving families a chance to gather together to show support for those born prematurely.

It will leave the Lakeside Sports and Social Club in North Moor Lane at 6pm tomorrow and will take in a route around the nearby lake, with a pause to give people a chance to have a quiet moment.

People are asked to take along torches, with glow sticks for youngsters, with a request of a £5 donation to the charity Bliss, which is for babies born premature or sick and supports the call for those babies to get the best care available.

Among those to help bring together the event is Sarah Hagan, 43, from Humbledon, whose son Aaron Perry was born prematurely at 24 weeks.

Aaron, now five, was born weighing just 1lb 7oz and suffered a host of health complications in his early years and has cerebral palsy, but is now thriving.

Sarah, who is also mum to Harry, four, said: “All babies premature are miracle babies and sometimes go through life with that, but we all know what each other have been through.

“Aaron has gone through so much stuff, but he’s now in main stream school and doing really well.”

More information about the work of Bliss can be found https://www.bliss.org.uk/.