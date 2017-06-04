Families of teenage couple from South Shields killed in Manchester bombing release tribute

The families of two South Shields teenagers who died in the Manchester bombing have spoken out in solidarity with those affected by the terror attack in London.

Liam Curry, 19, and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford, 17, had attended pop star Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22.

Police from the National Fusion team, a counter terrorism unit, on an escalator at the foot of the Shard outside London Bridge station, near the scene of last night's terrorist incident. Pic by PA.

They were among 22 people killed in the incident.

The pair's families have today released a joint statement speaking of their thanks to well-wishers and also to "reach out" to those affected by Saturday night's reported terror attack on London Bridge, in which seven people were killed and almost 50 left injured.

The statement read: "The families of both Chloe and Liam would like to thank everyone who has supported them during this very difficult time.

"We want to give special thanks to Greater Manchester Police, our Northumbrian Police family liaison officers and The Hilton Hotel who have shown nothing but kindness and resolve.

A balloon release in memory of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford at The Hilton Hotel in Gateshead on Saturday.

"To the nurses and British Red Cross we also extend our gratitude for supporting us during our darkest hours.

"The past two weeks have been a parent’s worst nightmare as our children were taken from us much too soon.

"Finally after much heartache and sadness we are in a position at last to bring our babies home where they belong.

"We ask that in the days ahead the press show us the respect we deserve and the time to come to terms with the impact this horrendous crime has had on us as families.

"We would at this point also like to reach out to those affected by the London Terror Attack, sending our love and condolences to those who have lost loved ones, our hearts are aching for your loss, may those injured have a speedy recovery."

On Saturday, a balloon release took place at The Hilton Hotel in Gateshead, where both Liam and Chloe worked to remember their lives.