Families of Manchester Arena bombing to receive £250,000 each from money donated by the public

The families of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing are set to each receive £250,000 from money donated by the public.

Those bereaved have already been able to claim £70,000 from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up in the wake of the attack on May 22, and the charity's trustees have now announced they will be eligible for a further £180,000.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Five people from the North East were among those who died in the attack; Chloe Rutherford, 17, and boyfriend Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields; Hartlepool born Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51; and Philip Tron, 32, and his partner’s daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, from Gateshead.

The latest round of payments from the fund will mean more than half of the £18million raised will have been distributed, including £3.5million to those injured in the atrocity.

Trustees of the fund, which has provided access to free financial counselling for the bereaved families, will next decide how and when to distribute the rest of the money.

Councillor Sue Murphy, chair of the trustees of the fund, said: "The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of theManchester Arena attack.

Jane Tweddle-Taylor

"Thanks to this we have raised more than £18m and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.

"We have therefore given a around third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5m to those who were hospitalised after the attack.

"In total this means we have allocated over half of the existing money already. We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds.

"This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack. We will issue an update as soon as we know more."

Those affected can also apply to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority.