Families of fallen heroes urged to apply for insciptions on memorial wall in Sunderland

Families of military personnel who paid the ultimate price for their country are being urged to make sure their sacrifice is remembered.

Time is running out to apply for inscriptions on the Brother in Arms memorial wall, next to the war memorial on Burdon Road, Sunderland, in time for this year’s Remembrance commemorations.

The wall was build with funds raised by the Brothers in Arms organisation as a tribute to heroes who have died in conflict, training, special operations and non-conflict operations since the Second World War.

Applications must be made by August 31 .

The deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Harry Trueman, is the city’s Armed Forces Champion and part of Sunderland’s Armed Forces Network.

He said: “We urge all families with loved ones who died while on military service to consider applying to have their names inscribed on the wall, which is a permanent reminder to us all of the ultimate sacrifice they made on behalf of their country.

“Our city is extremely proud of all the servicemen and women who gave their lives in the line of duty, and the Memorial Wall is a fitting place for their names to be listed as we prepare to remember them during the Remembrance commemorations later this year.”

Included on the wall are the names of service personnel from Sunderland who have died in recent conflicts, including in Afghanistan, Iraq and Northern Ireland.

People who would like to see their loved one’s names appear on the wall should contact Mandy Howard or Rachel Dale in the Mayor’s Office, or email mayor@sunderland.gov.uk.