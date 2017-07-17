Families graduate from Foundation of Light learning programme at home of Sunderland AFC

Families from across Sunderland have enjoyed a day of celebration at the home of Sunderland AFC after graduating from an education programme.

Parents and youngsters from 20 of the city's primary schools were at the Stadium of Light this morning after completing a 10 week family learning course with the Foundation of Light.

The course engaged families in activities that inspire learning and development, as well as increasing family bonds.

The foundation visited schools for two hours a week, with the first spent exclusively with parents, and the second involving activities for the children.

At their graduation ceremony, they were invited onto a stage and presented with a certificate to celebrate their learning achievements, before the children were able to enjoy a range of activities in the stadium's family zone.

The Foundation of Light's family learning coordinator, John Newton, said: "All participants have taken part in a 10 week family learning course.

"The course has taken place throughout the academic term.

"We've been going into their primary schools and working with the parents to build their confidence and self-esteem around subjects including maths, English and fitness.

"The children then joined us for the second half of the course, when we did an hour or fun and practical games to strengthen the bonds and relationships between family."

"Everyone worked really, really hard, and deserved their day at the stadium to celebrate their success."

Among those who graduated at the ceremony were Vicky Denham and her children Charlotte, six, and Amelia, five, who attend Bexhill Academy.

Vicky said: "It has been a fantastic programme to be a part of.

"We mainly learned about English, and it was a good refresher for us on things like nouns, homophones and adverbs.

"It was very educational and rewarding, because it means we now have more of a chance to help our children with their homework if we need to.

"I would definitely do it again."

Also graduating were Gemma Scrafton and her daughter Elaina Crow, six, who also goes to Bexhill Academy.

Gemma said: "The first hour of each session was for the adults, and was mainly teaching us English and maths.

"It was refreshing our knowledge of many of the things we learned at school and was valuable, as you can forget.

"The second half involved the children in the hall or outside in the yard.

"There was a lot of team work involved in those activities to help strengthen bonds.

"It was great for the confidence of the parents and children, and a fantastic way to meet new people and get to know them."

