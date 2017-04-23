Families get active at first Big 3 in 1 event in Sunderland

Sporty Wearsiders got involved in a range of different activities at a city beauty spot.

Herrington Country Park was the venue for the new Big 3 in 1 event which took in a fun run, bike ride.

Benjamin Asgar and dad Ian, trying their hand at different sports at the Big 3in1 event at Herrington Country Park, Sunderland.

About 80 people across a range of ages had a go at football, rugby, swingball and other activities in warm weather.

Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alan Emerson officially started the Big 3 in 1 and said: “These Big events are a great way to get out, get active, and have fun with your friends and family.

“It’s always a privilege to help out and see lots of people – younger and older – out enjoying themselves and, of course, the Big events like this are all helping keep us fit and active.”

Victoria French, head of events at Sunderland City Council, which put on the day, said: “This has been very well attended and as well as the Big 3 events, we’ve had a lot of people come down and take part in other activities too.

Emma Berry and dad Craig, trying their hand at different sports at the Big 3in1 event at Herrington Country Park, Sunderland.

“The weather has been brilliant and this is a great park for us to host all of these different events.

“It’s great that so many people have come out to take part.”

The Big 3 in 1 is the first of a number of events in the programme this year, with the Big 3k Run taking place on Sunday, May 7, the Big Bike Ride being held on Sunday, June 11, and the Big Walk scheduled for Sunday, October 1.

Big Community Sports Festivals will also take place every Wednesday from July 26 to August 30, to coincide with the school summer holidays.

Calum Armstrong and Elliott Robson, trying their hand at different sports at the Big 3in1 event at Herrington Country Park, Sunderland.

Ms French added that council leaders hope by staging the events, families will get healthier.

“In Sunderland we currently have not got great levels of activity which needs to change, so we need to put on events like this which can help families be more active.

“Whether it’s taking part in the walk, run or ride, coming down for a game of swingball or just kicking a football about, that’s the purpose of these events, to get people moving.

“What we really want is for people to be able to incorporate activity into their daily routine.”

Mitch Walburn on his bike at the Big 3in1 event at Herrington Country Park, Sunderland.

For more details of all the Big events and festivals programme and to enter them go to www.activesunderland.org.uk.