Families enjoy entertainment-packed Peterlee Show as thousands attend over weekend

Families enjoyed an entertainment-packed weekend show as the weather failed to dampen a popular event.
The Peterlee Show, held on the Helford Road playing field, attracted about 3,000 people over Saturday and Sunday.
There were performances from Peterlee GT Brass Brand, dancers and cheerleaders, as well as a fireworks display, football tournament, dog show and horticultural show.
There was also an auction and a funfair, while vintage stalls were also in operation.
Despite the rain of Saturday, the event proved to be a big success.
Janet Hugill, one of the organisers of the show, said: “We had a wonderful weekend, despite the weather on Saturday, when it was very, very wet.
“It ended up being glorius on Sunday, when we had some rock n roll bands on the stage.
“There were between 2,000 and 3,000 people there over the weekend, and possibly even more. The funfair was busy the whole time.
“We’re delighted with how it all went.”
The football tournament was included in the event for a ninth year, while the horticultural show marquee was open all weekend for visitors to view the flowers and vegetable winners on display.
An auction of all the produce was held on Sunday, while visitors were able to browse numerous marquees dedicated to voluntary organisations and information stalls.