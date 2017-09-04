Extra Shields Ferry services launched for Great North Run as 10,000 passengers expected

Ferry chiefs have launched extra services for Great North Run day as they brace themselves for 10,000 passengers.

The Shields Ferry will have two vessels operating in tandem for Sunday’s Great North Run.

The Shields Ferry on a previous Great North Run day

Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the cross-Tyne service, said it needs to have both ferries in use due to the huge volume of people who rely on the service to get from South Shields to North Shields after the run.

Ferry services will begin on Sunday September 10 from 8.45am and will run until 6pm.

Shields Ferry manager Carol Timlin said having two vessels running will mean there will be a river crossing every 7.5 minutes, moving 1,300 passengers per hour during the busiest part of Sunday afternoon alone.

She said: “The Great North Run is our busiest day of the year, so both of the ferries will be running to cope with the high demand. We will carry more passengers in that single day than at any other time of the year.

“There will be long queues to get on board but we will clear these as quickly as we can. Extra staff are going to be on duty to provide information and assistance to customers.”

Extra staff will be on duty to manage the long queues in South Shields and to provide passengers with customer service.

The ferry queue will build from 1pm and will grow in numbers between 1pm and 3pm, reaching maximum capacity at around 3pm. traditionally the last of the queue clears at 6.15pm-6.30pm.

All-zone Metrosaver tickets and Metro Great North Run wristbands are valid for travel on the Shields Ferry.

The two vessels in operation in the day of the Great North Run are Pride of the Tyne and Spirit of the Tyne.

For all the latest travel information go to www.nexus.org.uk. Live updates will also be available on The Shields Ferry Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theshieldsferry/



