Extra security in place for South Shields summer concerts

Extra security measures will be in place for this summer's South Shields seafront concerts.

The South Tyneside Festival continues throughout July with a packed programme of free events in South Shields, including Saturday's Summer Parade and family fun day.

This year's Sunday concert line-up will see performances from KT Tunstall on July 9, Busted on July 16, X-Factor stats including Louisa Johnson and Jedward onJuly 23, and Sister Sledge on July 30.

However visitors are being advised to expect delays at park gates this year as bag searches are carried out on all those wishing to enter.

And the public are being encouraged to limit the number of bags they bring in order to speed up the process.

The additional security measures come following a comprehensive review of the events’ safety plans, carried out by South Tyneside Council in consultation with Northumbria Police in the wake of the Manchester and London terrorist attacks, and aim to provide extra reassurance to the public.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: "While we want visitors to enjoy themselves and have a wonderful experience at our summer events, we also want them to feel safe. This is why we are putting some additional security measures in place.

"However, we need the public to help us as we carry out this important work.

"We know that people like to bring plenty of supplies and picnic items with them, particularly as they relax and enjoy the live music at our fabulous Sunday Concerts. However, to speed up the entry process, we are appealing for visitors to keep the number of bags they bring to a minimum, and leave any sharp instruments at home.

"We hope that these checks will give visitors extra reassurance that their safety remains a priority for us and we would like to thank people in advance for their patience and co-operation during this time.”

Additional staff will be in place to help visitors gain entry to the park as quick as possible,

For further information about South Tyneside Festival please visit www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk