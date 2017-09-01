Extra seats released for Bradley Lowery charity match

Demand for tickets for this weekend's Bradley Lowery Charity match has led to extra seats being released.

The game, which takes place at Everton's Goodison Park on Sunday at 3pm, will see a host of celebrities lace up their boots for the match which will benefit the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.

Interest in the fixture has soared in recent weeks which has led tocClub officials releasing seats in Everton’s Howard Kendall Lower Gwladys Street stand to cope with the increased demand.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for Under-16s.

In a nod to Bradley’s favourite football teams, the Lowery family have chosen the team names ‘Bradley’s Blues’ and ‘The Lowery Legends’.

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid will manage ‘Bradley’s Blues’, with players including Olly Murs, Stephen Graham, Shayne Ward and former Everton stars Peter Beardsley and Alan Stubbs, whilst Katie Price and Roy Evans will take control of ‘The Lowery Legends’, whose squad includes Calum Best, Jeremy Lynch, Josh Cuthbert, former Black Cats players Alex Rae and Michael Gray.

Tickets can be bought online at www.evertonfc.com/bradley or over the phone on 0151 556 1878.

Alternatively, they can be bought from the Goodison Road ticket office right up until kick-off or at the Club’s city centre ticket facility in Everton Two, Liverpool One.