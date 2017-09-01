Extra Metro services confirmed for Great North Run next week

It's one of the biggest events in our region's calendar - and it returns next weekend.

The Great North Run will take place next Sunday, September 10 - and extra Metro services will be in operation for runners and spectators alike.

Are you taking part in the Great North Run this year? Picture: PA.

Whether you're running or cheering people on, make sure you leave additional time for your journey and buy your tickets in advance.

The extra Metro services will be running until early evening, when the timetable returns to normal, with trains running every seven-and-a-half minutes between Newcastle city centre and South Shields, to help people to the start of the run, and home afterwards.

There will be around eight trains an hour from South Shields.

Metro services are expected to be very busy from early morning and throughout the day of the Great North Run as the network supports around 90,000 people travelling to and from the event.

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said: “A great deal of planning has gone into this year’s Great North Run and extra resources are in place to manage the huge level of demand and to allow us to provide a good service to our customers on what is Metro’s busiest day of the year.

“However, I would advise customers to expect long queues and trains to be extremely busy. Runners and spectators should allow extra time for their journeys and purchase tickets in advance to avoid further queues at ticket machines on the day.

“We will have lots of staff on the ground at key locations across the network who will be able to provide advice and assistance to customers. We will clear queues as quickly as possible but it will take time so I would ask customers to remain patient.”

“We also want to make sure passengers are safe and as comfortable as possible when travelling throughout the day. Remember to stay hydrated before, during and after the run.

"Trains will be busy - if train windows are closed open them to help keep cool. And if you feel unwell leave the train and speak to staff at the station, or use the station Help Point to speak to staff.”

Ticket and travel information

Special Great North Run tickets are available from any Metro ticket machine by selecting GN Run 10/9 Adult or GN Run 10/9 Child. Alternatively, Great North Run Metro wristbands are available to buy from Nexus TravelShops, at the pop-up ticket shop at Great North Run Pasta Party on Saturday, September 9 and on the Nexus website.

Some stations will be temporarily closed before and after the run to help with the movement of passengers, improve crowd control and manage the queues.

These include:

Haymarket station - which will be exit only (no entry into the station) between 8.00am and 10.40am

Jesmond station - which will be closed from 10.40am until early afternoon

Chichester station – which will be closed from 3.00pm until later in the evening

Staff will be available at all key stations on the day to provide help and support.