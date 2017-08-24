'Excellent' GCSE results at St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy

Teachers at an all girls school in Sunderland have hailed the 'excellent' GCSE results achieved by pupils.

Students at St Anthony's in Ashbrooke saw an 84% pass rate in English and a 74% pass rate in Maths.

St Anthony's pupil Robyn Taylor with her GCSE results.

A total of 77% if pupils got grades of 2 to 3 in Science, while a third of girls achieved three or more A* or A grades.

Twenty girls also achieved 10 or more A* or A grades.

Headteacher Monica Shepherd said: "Girls of all abilities, in our inclusive and mixed ability academy, have been very successful across all subject areas showing a continued trend of achievement and progress over many decades at St Anthony's.

"It's phenomenal.

"As well as achieving academic success, the class of 2017 have also participated in extensive opportunities to become involved in charitable fund-raising, volunteering, sport, musical theatre, choir, Duke of Edinburgh Award as well as numerous educational visits."

Among those celebrating was Robyn Taylor, 16, who managed to get five A* grades as well as an 8 in Maths.

"I was expecting marks in that area but was worried I could end up being disappointed," said Robyn.

"Now I'm going to study Physics, Chemistry and Maths at sixth form."

Devika Jayan, 16, has achieved five A*s and six As in her results.

"I wasn't expecting to do as well as this," said Devika.

"I knew I'd worked hard so I'm pleased with how I've done.

"The teachers here have been very supportive of me and others."

Devika is now going on to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths at A Level.