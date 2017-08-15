Ex-Sunderland and Everton players to take to the pitch in Bradley Lowery charity match

A batch of former professional footballers have signed up to play in a charity football game in honour of Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery.

Celebrities including Olly Murs, actor Stephen Graham and Union J's Josh Cuthbert have already added their names to the bill - and they'll be joined on the pitch by stars of Sunderland and Everton alike.

Peter Beardsley, Alan Stubbs, Graham Stuart, Gareth Farrelly and Tony Hibbert will be joined by ex-Toffees and Mackems Peter Reid and Don Hutchinson as well as former Sunderland players Michael Gray and Alex Rae for the game which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, September 3.

Ex-Everton midfielder and Club Ambassador Graham Stuart said: “I had the honour of meeting Bradley on a couple of occasions when he visited Goodison Park and as I parent I know what he went through has had a profound effect on me and my family.

“This game at Goodison Park will be a chance to celebrate Bradley’s life as well as raise some funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help young children who were in a similar situation to Bradley.

“I know a lot of people have purchased tickets already and it will be great to see people come out and support this game bringing along their friends and loved ones as it will be a fun family day.”

Peter Beardsley has signed up for the game.

Bradley's battle with neuroblastoma captured hearts across the world - and thousands mourned when the six-year-old football fan died last month. His home village of Blackhall was transformed into a sea of blue balloons, and there were football tops as far as the eye could see as people visited to pay their respects.

Bradley's courage and cheeky smile will always be remembered - and his family have already started work on the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting other children and their families.

Speaking ahead of the match, former Sunderland midfielder Don Hutchinson added: “I've been privileged to play for both sides and I couldn't think of two better sets of fans to play in front of, for young Bradley.

“In an era where football players are superstars, Young Bradley is and always will be a giant."

Olly Murs.

The charity game has been arranged in conjunction with Bradley's family, the Bradley Lowery Foundation and with the assistance of celebrity football organisers Sellebrity Soccer.

Tickets for the game cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s.

If you're interested, they can be bought online here or over the phone on 0151 556 1878.