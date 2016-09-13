Everton's £200,000 donation a 'dream come true' for brave young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery

The family of little fighter Bradley Lowery have thanked Everton FC for their life-saving £200,000 donation, calling it a 'dream come true.'

Last night Everton football club pledged the incredible sum, bringing Bradley Lowery's fund to it's £700,000 target after months of campaigning.

The donation from the Goodison Park club followed the emotional sight of the brave youngster coming out onto the pitch as a mascot for Sunderland's game against the generous team.

During the fifth minute of the game thousands of fans chanted his name to help draw attention to his plight.

Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery, from Blackhall, took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the club and the fans.

She said: "Wow what an amazing night.

"Thank you Sunderland AFC for the hospitality and awareness and thank you to Everton for donating £200,000. Amazing."

Now the target has been reached, five-year-old Bradley is well on his way for cancer treatment in New York which hopes to cure his neuroblastoma, but funds are still needed to pay for the cost of travel and accommodation.

The family said: "The donation from Everton Football Club was a dream come true.

"Fundraising will continue for Bradley because the cancer he has is aggressive and unpredictable.

"Whilst treatment in the UK continues for him in preparation for the trip to America, the cost of treatment in there can escalate into millions, depending on how Bradley reacts to the treatment.

"His condition causes continual high temperatures and infections which often happen with cancer treatments.

"In addition to the treatment Bradley needs, funds are also required for accommodation, and travel expenses.

"Regular blood transfusions also mean that Bradley could be travelling as much as every three weeks.

"Our fundraising efforts continue and every £1 donated will go towards ensuring Bradley has a long life and grows old."