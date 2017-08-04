Event rallies to boost funds for life saving baby unit

The parents of ‘little miracle’ Theo Dawes are getting set to hold one of their last charity events as they youngster’s health continues to improve.

Martin Dawes and Vicky Curry are hosting a fun day along with a music and comedy night on Wednesday, August 16, at the Roker Hotel for the Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Nine-month-old Theo Dawes is doing well after being born 10 weeks premature.

The event will be the Hylton Castle family’s fourth fundraiser this year as they look to raise £20,000 for the unit which cared for their son.

The funds raised will buy a new incubator and equipment for the ward.

Little Theo was born 10 weeks prematurely on October 13 weighing just 2lb as a result of complications during Vicky’s pregnancy.

While in hospital, he was kept in a special incubator and received respiratory care as a result of his lungs being premature and weak.

Theo Dawes was born 10 weeks prematurely at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Now back home, nine-month-old Theo is doing well and no longer needs oxygen 24 hours a day after recovering from Chronic Lung Disease.

Mum Vicky, 39, said: “Our little miracle is doing great.

“His lungs have developed a lot quicker than was anticipated.

“Again we cannot thank the hospital enough for making sure he received the right amount of care.

“He was monitored very closely whilst in hospital and on a weekly basis is visited by his paediatric community nurse Jill to make sure his weight and sats were as they should be.

“So far we have raised around £5,400 towards our target, which will be almost £7,000 once receive other funds raised.

“We have had help from Claire Burnside and Paul Watson from Project Fundraisers who did a 50 mile walk from Seaham to Whitby in 24 hours.

“They have so far raised £1,150 but we are still waiting on receiving that as they have the same amount for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and they need their new charity number. “We have also received a £1,000 donation from John Barber who completed the Virgin London Marathon.”

The children’s event will run from 11am to 3pm and feature bouncy castles, face painting, a reptile show and kids’ disco.

While the adults evening will kick off at 7pm and feature a mix of music and comedy and acts including the likes of comedian Brenda Collins and music acts including M Town.

Vicky added: “It possible that these will be our last events and we would like to make them as successful as possible.

“We are hoping that some businesses may come forward and offer to help with some kind of donation.”

Tickets for the fun day event are £4 for children and £2.50 for adults and tickets for the evening event are £5.

They are available direct from by calling: 07739 429654 or 07583 028264.

Or by emailing: martyscott@hotmail.co.uk

Alternatively visit: https://www.facebook.com/sunderlandneonatalintensivecarefundraising

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sunderlandneonatalunit-ICU-page2