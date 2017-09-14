Will you take part in this year's Great British Beach Clean?

We're lucky enough to have some beautiful beaches across the North East region.

And this weekend marks the start of a project dedicated to keeping them clean.

This year's Great British Beach Clean takes place between September 15 and September 18 - with volunteers encouraged to join in with pre-arranged events at their local beach, or even organise their own.

Run by the Marine Conservation Society, which champions the need for clean seas and beaches, the flagship annual event saw almost 6,000 volunteers take part in 2016.

Last year alone, 268,384 individual pieces of litter were collected from across 364 beaches.

Over this weekend, clean-ups are taking place at a number of our beaches across the region.

These include:

Friday, September 15: Pier Road Beach in Berwick, Seaham, Sandhaven in South Shields.

Saturday, September 16: Ryhope Village Beach in Sunderland, Beadnell Bay, Saltburn West and East, Crimdon Beach in County Durham, Tynemouth Longsands.

Sunday, September 17: Whitley Bay, St Mary's Island in Whitley Bay, Easington Beach, Coatham Sands in Redcar, Cambois and North Blyth.

Monday, September 18: Alnmouth in Alnwick, Horden Point in County Durham.

For more information about the project, click here.