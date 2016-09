Why the North East is set for an Indian summer that will last weeks

The summer is coming to an end - but the sun is here to stay for a while yet.

According to the Met Office. things are going to warm up this week with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

As we go through the week, south easterly winds will bring warm and dry conditions from the continent with plenty of long sunny spells.

And the good news is that forecasters are confident that the fine conditions will last for most of September.

It will not be a totally perfect picture, though.

Some low pressure weather systems will bring some occasional rain from time to time but for the most part high pressure is likely to dominate meaning the weather will be mostly dry and settled with some above average temperatures.