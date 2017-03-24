Wearside wildlife club picks up national award

A children's wildlife club is celebrating after receiving a prestigious national award.

Durham Wildlife Trust’s Rainton Meadows Wildlife Watch, established in February 2016, has been awarded the title of Best New Group by a panel of competition judges.

The contest was run by Wildlife Watch, the junior branch of The Wildlife Trusts, which is also a leading United Kingdom environmental action club for children.

The Rainton Meadows Watch Group enjoyed an engaging programme of activities throughout 2016 including pond dipping, small mammal trapping, plant dissection and rock pooling.

The judges were particularly impressed with the variety of activities, the enthusiasm shown by the children and the indoor and outdoor activities planned for each meeting.

Phil Sanderson, who led the group throughout 2016 before handing over to Rael Rawlinson, said: “The award is a testament to the hard work of the volunteers who make it possible and to the children who so enthusiastically get involved each month.”

The Rainton Meadows Wildlife Watch group meets on the third Saturday of the month at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, at Chilton Moor, near Houghton le Spring, from 10.30am – 12.30pm.

Activities are aimed at children between the ages of 8-12 and any children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

New members are welcome. For more details please visit durhamwt.com/events or telephone (0191) 5843112.