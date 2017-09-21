Sunderland waste firm director more than £3,000 out of pocket after rubbish found dumped on right of way

A company director is more than £3,000 out of pocket after failing to explain why rubbish collected by his firm ended up dumped on a public right of way.

Casey Embleton, of Pendle Close, Washington, did not respond to repeated requests for information during the investigation.

He also failed to produce official documentation relating to his waste licence or to appear in court.

Casey, a director of ACC House and Rubbush Removals, also of Washington, now owes £3,320 in fines and costs.

The household waste was dumped on a public right of way used by walkers and cyclists in the Leam Court area of Leam Lane, Gateshead, earlier this year.

Officers from Gateshead Council’s environmental enforcement team launched the investigation and traced the rubbish back to addresses in Gateshead and South Tyneside.

Residents there confirmed that their waste had been collected by Embleton’s firm.

He was then contacted so he could give his account on how the waste had ended up in Leam Court and was summonsed to Gateshead Magistrates’ Court after failing to respond.

Embleton faced charges of failing to produce waste transfer notices contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and failing to produce a waste carrier’s licence contrary to the Control of Pollution Act 1989.

Magistrates fined him £1,500 for each of the two counts and ordered him to pay £200 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

Mr Embleton failed to attend court to answer the charges and was found guilty in his absence.

Anneliese Hutchinson, the council’s service director for development, transport and public protection, said: “Waste transfer notices are an essential safeguard against fly-tipping because they prove that a waste collector has disposed of their waste responsibly. Failing to provide that proof is a serious offence and it is reassuring that Gateshead’s magistrates continue to take a serious view of companies that flout the law in this way.

“If you are disposing of waste, please make sure the tradesman or rubbish collection company you employ is going to dispose of it responsibly. If you see any fly-tipping, you can report it online atflytipping@gateshead.gov.uk.”