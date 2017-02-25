Sunderland store evacuated due to wind damage

A high street shop in Sunderland had to be evacuated while firemen took down a dangerous sign.

The sign outside Marks and Spencer's in High Street West became dangerous due to the high winds and firemen from Sunderland Central were called out this afternoon at about 3.15pm to deal with it.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Rescue Service, said : "We are being extra safe due to the things that have been happening elsewhere in the country with the high wind."

She said the emergency crews had to isolate the electricity to the sign before removing it.

The spokeswoman said: "The crew evacuated the building and then took the sign down."