Sunderland MPs to keep close eye on Brexit negotiations as Article 50 set to be triggered

MPs on Wearside say they will look to hold the Government to account after Theresa May said she will trigger Article 50 next week.

The Prime Minister has promised to “negotiate hard” for the best possible deal for Britain as it leaves the European Union, as it was announced that she will trigger the beginning of formal withdrawal talks on Wednesday, March 29.

Sharon Hodgson MP.

Mrs May’s letter officially notifying the European Council of the UK’s intention to quit under Article 50 of the EU treaties will start a two-year negotiation process expected to lead to Britain leaving the EU on March 29, 2019.

MPs on Wearside now say they will be keeping a keen eye on negotiations.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, said: “Now that we know the date when the Prime Minister will trigger Article 50, it is important that Parliamentarians renew our focus to hold the Government to account as they enter the formal negotiations.

“I have always remained firm in my belief that people did not vote to become poorer as a consequence of leaving the EU.

“This will be paramount in the coming months and years ahead; jobs and livelihoods cannot be put at risk.”

Julie Elliott, who represents Sunderland Central, said: “The referendum question asked simply whether we should remain in the EU.

“As will become clear during the negotiations, there are many different types of Brexit, but nobody has ever voted to say which type of Brexit they would prefer.

“I am consulting with my constituents on this issue and will do all I can to secure the best possible Brexit deal for Sunderland and the UK.”