One person taken to hospital after Hartlepool kitchen blaze

One person has been taken to hospital after a kitchen blaze in Hartlepool.
Two crews from Hartlepool Stranton fire station were called to the incident on Collingwood Road at 3.33pm.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, one jet and a thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.
One person was administered oxygen at the scene by crews before being taken to hospital by ambulance for a precautionary check up.
