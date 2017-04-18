Driver fights for life after A19 crash

A driver is fighting for his life following a crash on the A19 that has left the southbound carriageway closed.

The injured man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious lower limb injuries and his condition is said to be stable following the the two-vehicle collision on the A19, between the A1290 and the A1231.

The crash involved a van and an HGV. Emergency services, including police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the scene at around 2.10pm.

It is understood the injured man had to be removed from the van and was treated by the Great North Air Ambulance doctor-led trauma team, before being taken to Newcastle RVI hospital by road, with what police described as "potentially life-threatening injuries".

The road is still closed while police carry out investigations and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Northumbria Police said: "The A19 is currently closed southbound following a collision on the slip road this afternoon. It's likely to remain closed for the next few hours and so rush hour traffic will be affected.

Emergency services dealing with the crash on the A19.

"A rolling road block is also likely to be put in northbound from the A690 to allow emergency services to respond to the collision.

"Motorists heading southbound are being diverted off at the A1231 where they can travel west to A195 or A182 or east via Sunderland city.

"There will be heavy delays so please avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route.

"We will be working with partners to clear the road as soon as possible."

Crash which has closed the A19 southbound in Sunderland.

Several bus services have been affected by the crash, Go North East tweeted; "Service 56 will terminate at Gateshead Interchange, with no service at Newcastle. Customers from Newcastle New Bridge St, Market St or High Level Bridge can use any other Go North East bus to Gateshead Interchange and transfer to 56. This is to reduce delays, which are currently up to 50 minutes on this service.

"Service 36 is diverting via Barron Quays Rd, omitting Sunrise Enterprise Park and Ringway. Services 8 & 50 are using normal route, but with delays up to 25 minutes."

Stagecoach, tweeted; "Closure of A19 southbound until approx 19.30. X24 to divert through Boldon heading to Sunderland."

The Great North Air Ambulance lands near scene of the A19 crash.

Tailbacks due to crash on the A19.

The scene of the crash on the A19

Scene of the A19 crash.

Accident on A19 southbound.