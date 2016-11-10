Brolly bad show: Frost and snow to be replaced by thundery showers and weekend downpour.

Frost and snow from the last 24 hours are likely to be replaced later today by thundery showers and then weekend downpours.

The Met Office reports that the North East coast may experience the worst of Thursday’s heavy showers before the rain temporarily disappears.

Friday is expected to be sunny but cold after a frosty start with rain returning throughout Saturday daytime alongside strong winds.

The conditions are likely to ease on Sunday for the Remembrance Day services.

Temperatures during this period are due to range between 3 and 7 degrees celsius.