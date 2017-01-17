£1million move to reduce flood risk

More than £1million is being invested by Northumbria Water to reduce flood risk in a County Durham village.

A new section of sewer pipe will be installed to the rear of Woods Terrace, Murton, along with a new storage tank.

The sewer upgrades will increase the capacity of the network, decreasing the likelihood of floods.

Work will be carried out by Northumbrian Water’s delivery partner, ESH-MWH, starting on Monday, February 6 and it is expected that the project will be completed by the end of July.

The water company is also exploring other future opportunities to reduce the flood risk in other parts of Murton.

Graham Watson, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “Reducing the risk of flooding in communities is one of our biggest priorities at Northumbrian Water, because we know the devastation it can cause to people’s lives.

“This project at the rear of Woods Terrace will help to increase the capacity of our sewer network, making it less likely that people in the area will be affected by flooding in the future.

“We are working with our partner, ESH-MWH, and with Durham County Council to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum during the course of the work and our community portal will be regularly updated for customers to keep track of the project.”

The Murton page of the community portal, at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk, is now live and will be kept up to date throughout the project.