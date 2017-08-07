English rockers Coasts announce Sunderland tour date

Coasts have announced a 38-date nationwide tour, with dates in Sunderland and Newcastle, ahead of the release of their new album.

The English rockers will release This Life on August 18, a follow up to their successful self-titled debut album in 2016.

The album, which is set to feature poppy hooks, rocky riffs and big choruses, is the product of 12-months intensive studio work by the band, recording in collaboration with producers Dan Bryer, who has worked with Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and Niall Horan; Tim Larcombe, who has produced Lana Del Rey, Halsey and The Hunna, and Duncan Mills, who has been credited on The Vaccines and Jake Bugg’s releases.

Formed in 2011 after the band members met as students in Bristol, the band has gone on to establish a large fan base that has seen them sell out venues across the globe.

Having clocked up millions of streams, 130,000 Facebook likes and over 100,000 sales thanks to singles such as Modern Love, A Rush of Blood, and the BBC Radio 1 playlisted You and Oceans, Coasts’ career has taken off with appearances at major festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Lollapalooza.

The band is made up of drummer Ben Street, bassist James Gamage, guitarist Liam Willford, keyboardist David Goulbourn and vocalist Chris Caines.

•Coasts will play Independent in Holmeside, Sunderland, on September 19, followed by a date at Riverside, Newcastle on September 20. Tickets from venue websites.