Employers pay tribute to tragic skydiver Pam

The employers of tragic Pamela Gower have paid tribute to her after her parachute-plunge death.

The 49-year-old, from Hebburn, died on Saturday when her 'chute failed to open properly during a skydive at Shotton Airfield, County Durham.

She landed on a parked car on a nearby estate, and was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where she died from her injuries.

Pamela described herself on her Facebook page as a "crazy trainee skydiver", and shared a number of pictures of herself taking part in the extreme sport.

In her profile picture she is seen grinning and dressed in parachuting gear with the caption: "Nothing makes me more happy than skydiving, can't wait for the next jump!!!!"

She worked as an employment adviser for Remploy, which provides employment placements for disabled people.

Today, a spokesman for the firm said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Pam's tragic accident.

"Pam worked most recently as an employment adviser in our Newcastle branch, supporting disabled people into work.

"She had worked for the company for many years and was a valued and respected member of the Remploy team.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and work colleagues past and present. We will be offering whatever support is required at this very difficult time."