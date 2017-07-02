Emotional music video released for Bradley Lowery charity song

This is the heart-wrenching music video for charity song 'Smile for Bradley' in honour of the battling youngster.

The song, performed by sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher - known as Liv'n'G, is a cover of the Charlie Chaplin song 'Smile'.

The track was chosen because of Bradley's smile, which has touched the hearts of so many people around the world.

After being released last month, it has soared high in the music charts, where it is 28 on the Official Top 40.

It aims to honour the Blackhall six-year-old who is battling terminal cancer neuroblastoma and raise funds to set up a charity to help other children with their campaigns.

In the video, footage was used of Olivia and Georgia, from Bishop Cuthbert, singing with the youngsters from Bradley's class at Blackhall Primary School.

It has been overlaid with photos of loved ones from across the county who are also battling cancer.

In a post on Facebook page Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma, his family said they were proud to announce its release and thanked those for sending in their photos.

It said: "We are so proud to announce the release of the official video.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent in pictures, unfortunately we did not expect the volume we got, so not every photo could be used, but we are going to do an extended version so that we can hopefully get them all in.

"Another huge thank you to Liv'n'G who without their talent the song wouldn't be here and Blackhall Colliery Primary School teachers, parents and children for helping us create the video.

"Also a huge thank you to Chris Ramsey for creating the video for us at such short notice.

"We hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

The sisters, who also launched a Christmas song for him last year, with 'Bradley - Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)' said they wanted to pay tribute to the boy who has captured the hearts of the world.

Speaking after the song was announced last month, Olivia said: "We wanted to do this song because of Bradley's smile.

"In every single photo on Facebook he is smiling.

"We can't imagine what he is going through or what his family is going through, but his smile has captured the hearts of not only us, but the nation and the world, so we wanted to do this for such an amazing little boy."

To download the song visit: http://apple.co/2rmck05 -iTunes

http://bit.ly/2t9P6vj - Google Play

http://amzn.to/2t2BcxR - Amazon