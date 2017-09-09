Emotional Junior Great North Run for the family of Chloe Rutherford.

It was a hugely emotional day for the family of Chloe Rutherford who were doing their first Junior Great North Run without her.

But, the 17-year-old's family were determined to complete the run in her memory and that of her boyfriend, Liam Curry, 19.

Big Pink Dress man - Colin Plews - with Mark Bradley, a majoral consort.

For the past five years Chloe had joined her South Shields family in taking part in the event to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

But, this year the teenager's family were doing the run for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Foundation, which aims to support disadvantaged young people in their sport and music dreams.

Chloe's aunt, Louise Rowe, said the young couple, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May, were devoted to each other and had a life plan all mapped out.

The 32-year-old said: "It has been so emotional for all of us. This is the first time we have done the run without Chloe and there have been a lot of tears.

Three-year-old Cystic Fibrosis sufferer, Elliot Page from Sunderland, with his brother Domini, 7, and friend, Chloe Duncton, 7.

"We could never have imagined not having her here with us. She was such an important part of the day, it is not the same without her."

Mum-of-four, Louise said: "We are such a close knit family and we all share each other's pain, but we support each other as well.

"We are really close to Liam's family as well now, we are like one family. It is just such a shame that we are united through tragedy.

"We will raise a glass to them tonight."

The team from the Charlie Cookson Foundation.

The Team Together Forever, was made up of Chloe's cousins, Beth Rowe, 11, Eve Rowe, nine, and three-year-old Ethan Rowe.

Joining them were friends, Sofia Pardoe, 8, Ellen Knowles, 7, Katie Weedon, 7, Sophie Wilson, 8, Isobel Pardoe, 11 and Grace Knowles, 11.

During the course of the two-day Great North Run, several other people who cared for the young sweethearts, were also putting their best feet forward to raise money in their memory.

These included, David Gibson, a former teacher of Chloe's, Cricketer Ryan Little, Liam's best friend, and youngsters, Matthew Olley, 6, from South Shields and Martha Finnigan, 5, from Houghton.

Team Together Forever taking part in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs.

The young runners were among around 6,500 children who went along to Newcastle Quayside today to take part in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs and raise thousands of pounds for dozens of charities.

A team from the Charlie Cookson Foundation, based in South Shields, which raises money to give financial support to the families of seriously ill children were among those taking part.

And, little Elliot Page, three, from Sunderland, who is battling Cystic Fibrosis, also took part in the race, along with his brother Dominic, 7, and their friend, Chloe Duncton, 7, to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Big Pink Dress man, Colin Burgin-Plews, also went along to the event with young family members raising money for breast cancer charities and this year the 6ft 6in former rugby player was wearing a specially made memory dress. The big pink dress was covered with huge roses, each one with a message written on it for his supporters’ lost loved ones.

The young people took part in a total of 12 races throughout the day and for the first time this year The Unlimited Great North Wheelchair Event was also held.