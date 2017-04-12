EE has 90 new Sunderland jobs on the line

Telecoms giant EE is to create almost 100 new jobs on Wearside.

The firm, the UK’s biggest mobile operator and part of BT Group, today announced it is to create 90 new posts at its site on Sunderland's Doxfrod International Business Park as part of a national recruitment drive which will see it hire more than 800 contact centre advisers.

The firm is taking on moire than 400 people in total across the North East, with 185 new posts at its North Tyneside site and around 145 in the Darlington site in addition to those at 90 at Doxford.

Other sites hiring are Methyr Tydfil, Darlington, Greenock and Plymouth and Doxford.

This latest recruitment drive follows EE recently becoming the first UK mobile operator to bring back all customer service calls to the UK and Ireland, creating more than 1,000 new jobs in 2016 alone. The roles announced today will join a team that has already helped EE see positive customer feedback soaring and complaints falling well below the industry average.

The positions will give successful applicants the opportunity to benefit from EE’s comprehensive training programme which will allow them to develop new skills while paving the way to opportunities to develop and progress within the business. EE also ranked third in The Sunday Times’ Best Companies to Work For survey, thanks to high scores for management and team work, and was also ranked in the top five in the annual School & College Leavers 2016-17 Awards.

CEO Marc Allera said: "Our customers want great 4G coverage, and great customer service, no matter where they are – and we’ve been working non-stop to give them both.

"We’re recruiting new talent, providing great opportunities through our apprentice scheme and creating entirely new jobs for the UK economy that will help ensure our customers have a great experience, whether they speak to us on the phone, in our stores, or online."

For more information about the roles available, please visit https://jobs.ee.co.uk/