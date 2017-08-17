Top girls school celebrates 'outstanding' crop of A and A* grades

One of the North East's top schools is celebrating an "outstanding" crop of A-Level results - with more than a third of entries gaining A or A* grades.

Durham High School for Girls also saw two thirds of entries being awarded grades A*- B, with a number of students achieving all grades at A* or A.

A-Level results day at Durham High School for Girls

Tia Jobbins gained 3 A* grades and one A grade, Alice Hopper and Emily Morris achieved two A* grades and one grade A, and Molly Cronin gained one A* grade and two A grades.

Headmistress, Mrs Lynne Renwick, said it was "equally impressive" that every girl in the school's sixth form got a place at a university of her choice.

“We are thrilled by this superb level of achievement. Each girl has worked consistently and with enthusiasm throughout her time in the sixth form and all the girls deserve their excellent grades. The teaching staff will be delighted by these results.

"With enthusiasm and skill, they have drawn the very best out of their students and moreover they have negotiated brilliantly all the obstacles placed in their way by the new examination specifications. Well done to all."

She praised all the students and staff for their hard work - and said one of the many benefits of a girls’ school is that no subject is deemed to be "masculine" or ‘"feminine".

The tendency of female students to shy away from the sciences if often a concern voiced by education experts, but Mrs Renwick said this was very much not the case at Durham High.

Mrs Renwick said: "Head girl Emily Morris is going to Oxford University to read Medicine and also continuing with the sciences are deputy head girl Tia Jobbins and sports captain, Alice Hopper with Tia heading to Manchester University to read Physics with Theoretical Physics and Alice reading Chemistry at Liverpool University."

But Mrs Renwick said the arts and humanities subjects had also seen strong results at the school.

Deputy head girl Eleanor Butler and Jessica Stewart have both secured their first choice university places with Eleanor reading English Literature at Exeter University and Jessica, Law at the University of York.

Molly Cronin, who recently starred as Dorothy in the school’s production of the Wizard of Oz at Durham’s Gala Theatre, is fulfilling her ambition of following a career on the stage by taking up a place at the University of Greenwich to study Musical Theatre.

Mrs Renwick added: "With the recently introduced changes to A-Level specifications, now, in the majority of subjects the AS examination grade no longer counts towards the final A Level grade, hence there have been fewer AS level entries this year.

"Congratulations are in order for those who did sit AS examinations, as the results were excellent. In particular we would like to congratulate the following girls who all achieved the top grade (A grade) Charley Agar, Elle Birchall, Elinor Fowler, Lara Herriott, Lydia Kent, Heather Patterson, Olivia Rowe, Dharshini Sambamoorthi, Miriam Scully and Jennifer Tipple."

The school's results:

Percentage of passes at A* 16%

Percentage of passes at A*/A 37%

Percentage of Passes at A*- B 68%

Percentage of passes at A*- C 91%

Percentage of passes at A*- E: 100%

Number of students in Year 13: 25

