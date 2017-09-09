The Voice champion inspires Sunderland students with story of success

A TV show champion visited students in Sunderland yesterday as he aimed to inspire others with his story of success.

Jermain Jackson, who won BBC singing contest The Voice in 2014, spent a day with students at Sunderland College’s City Campus to speak about the National Citizen Service (NCS).

Jermain Jackson with Sunderland College students Caitlin Trotter, left, and Shantelle Colledge, right.

The 22-year-old took part in an NCS programme in 2013, and talked about how it helped to build his skills and confidence.

Students can sign up to the programme during the autumn half-term, with a four-day, three-night outdoor adventure in the Lake District included in that.

Jermain said: “I had a wonderful time speaking to the young people at Sunderland College about the benefits of taking part in NCS and what it has done for me.

“NCS does some amazing work that can transform lives, and I am so pleased to be able to spread the word about it, and hopefully inform and inspire young people to sign up and make a difference, not only to their own skills and self-confidence, but to the communities in which they work.”

Jermain delievered two half-hour workshops, and more than 100 students were able to talk one-on-one with him and the NCS team.

The singer – who worked with American musician will.i.am on The Voice – is now looking to embark on a political career.

Ellen Thinnesen, principal and chief executive of Sunderland College, said: “We were delighted to welcome Jermain and the NCS team to speak to our students about what is a fantastic opportunity for them.

“NCS is a fantastic organisation, that makes a huge difference to young people and to communities, who benefit directly from the work that is delivered through projects that NCS groups undertake.

“We hope a great many of our young people get signed up after this inspiring talk.”

More details of the programme – available for those aged 16 and 17 – can be found at www.NCSYES.co.uk or by calling 0191 247 4020.