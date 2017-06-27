Teacher at Sunderland school wins lifetime achievement award

A teacher at a Sunderland school has been hailed for her devotion to her profession after landing a top award.

Lynn Green of Fulwell Infant School Academy has won a Silver Teaching Award in the Lifetime Achievement category of this year’s Pearson Teaching Awards after being in the profession for four decades.

Fulwell Infant School teacher Lynn Green receives a Lifetime Achievement Award

Selected from thousands of nominations, Lynn is one of just 56 winners who were celebrated on Thank a Teacher Day.

The aim of the day is recognise outstanding heroes of education.

The Pearson Teaching Awards are an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, created to recognise the life-changing impact they can have on the lives of young people.

Headteacher at the school Wendy Angus paid tribute to Lynn, saying: “Since beginning her career in teaching in 1979, Lynn Green has made an outstanding contribution to the life chances of hundreds of Sunderland children.

“Passionately committed to ensuring each child achieves the very best they can whilst in her care, Lynn has guided and supported colleagues to offer exceptional educational opportunities to many other children.

“She is able to instil confidence enabling all children to prosper and believe they will achieve.

“Dedicated, committed and always giving so much, time is never allowed to constrain her ambition for all.

“Loved and appreciated by so many children and their families, both here at Fulwell Infants and beyond, Lynn is an inspirational teacher who as deputy head also provides outstanding school leadership, ensuring that her legacy will remain with us for many years to come.”

Lynn will now join fellow Silver Award winners at the UK final of the Pearson Teaching Awards, a glittering ceremony held in central London on October 22.

There, they will find out which of them has won one of just 11 Gold Plato Awards, the UK’s “Oscars for Teachers”.

The ceremony, titled “Britain’s Classroom Heroes”, will be filmed and broadcast by the BBC as a showcase of excellence in education.

Previous award presenters have included former prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair, acting legends Alison Steadman, Sheila Hancock and Timothy West and sports and TV personalities including Helen Glover, Brendan Cole and Nadiya Hussain.

Newly appointed president of the Pearson Teaching Awards, the award-winning children’s novelist Michael Morpurgo said: “Becoming an inspirational teacher is a serious, admirable commitment.

“And memorable, outstanding teaching should be celebrated by educators, pupils, parents and throughout society.

“With these awards we’re taking the time to recognise the remarkable, often unappreciated efforts of fantastic teachers up and down the country.”

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK said: “It’s an honour for us to support the Teaching Awards each year.

“Great teaching can have a huge impact on a child’s education so it’s vital for us to recognise and celebrate inspirational teachers, for their commitment to teaching and learning and for improving the life chances of the next generation.

“All those receiving a silver trophy today should feel extremely proud of their achievement and I look forward to meeting them at the final ceremony later this year.”